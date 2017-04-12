McCallie and Father Ryan Tie at One in Soccer Showdown

Chattanooga-(WDEF) A soccer showdown between two of the nation’s top teams ended about like you would expect.
McCallie and Father Ryan tied at one on Wednesday evening at McCallie.
TopDrawersoccer.com ranked the Blue Tornado number three in the nation, and they had the Fightin’ Irish ranked number five.
Father Ryan scored in the first half to go up 1-0.
Then with roughly 12 minutes left in the match, McCallie got some excellent passing from Phillip Martin and Will McGregor to set up a goal
from Drew Viscomi.
Neither team would score again, so the match ended in that 1-1 draw.

