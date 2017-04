April 12, 2017, 1:45 PM | A criminal investigation has begun following the violent arrest of a jaywalker in Sacramento, California. A witness captured the incident on a cell phone, and the footage has sparked new criticism of police. The officer initially stopped Nandi Cain Jr. for illegally crossing a street. After his orders weren’t obeyed, the officer tackled Cain to the ground. The arresting officer has been placed on leave.