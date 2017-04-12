Hamilton County Commission discusses tax money spendings

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Hamilton county commission again today discussed the pros and cons of spending some 7-million dollars in sales tax money in support of the convention and visitors bureau.

Commissioner Tim Boyd again questioned that expenditure—urging his colleagues to divert more to other projects.

“Half a million dollars is nothing to, uh, laugh about..but its sure not significant when you talk about how much sales tax the city of Chattanooga enjoys, and they don’t give one penny to support CVB. ”

The agenda session ended with a reminder from Mayor Jim Coppinger.

“We did invest 40-million dollars over the past number of years ah in the convention and visitors bureau. And as I said to the business people that were her last week, as a result of that 40-million dollars investment and I think UTC is speaking to some business people last night, as a result, and I asked them..if you could invest 40-million dollars and you were going to get 7-billion dollars on a return, who among us wouldn’t do it? ”

Commissioners don’t vote during agenda sessions, but they can at next week’s meeting.