Gov. Haslam appoints Alexander McVeagh to Hamilton County bench

NASHVILLE (WDEF) – Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam announced the appointment of Alexander K. McVeagh as a special Hamilton County judge.

He will replace Judge David E. Bales in General Sessions Court while he takes a leave of absence to cope with a disability.

“I am pleased to appoint Alex McVeagh and appreciate his willingness to serve as special judge. His experience in both private practice and state government will serve Hamilton County well,” Haslam said.

McVeagh has been a litigation attorney at Chambliss Law Firm since 2013 and has practiced both civil and criminal law in Hamilton County.

“I wish Judge Bales a smooth and speedy recovery. I pledge to honor the bench with integrity and continue to serve the law faithfully in this appointment. I am immensely grateful and deeply humbled by the governor’s trust to serve Hamilton County and honored to serve,” McVeagh said.