April 12, 2017, 7:00 AM | Secretary of State Rex Tillerson opens tense talks with Russia’s foreign minister after the U.S. accuses Russia of covering up the Syria chemical attack. Also, the White House press secretary apologizes after an effort to demonize Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad backfires. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds. Get the Eye Opener delivered straight to your inbox.