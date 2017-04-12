Donald Trump, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg news conference – live updates

President Trump is having his first face-to-face meeting Wednesday with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, and the two will be holding a brief news conference after their meeting.

According to National Security Council officials, the two are discussing Russia and Syria, as well as Ukraine, and the fight against ISIS. Shortly before their news conference, a U.N. Security Council resolution calling for an investigation into the Syria chemical attack failed — killed by a Russian veto.

During his presidential campaign, Mr. Trump may have called NATO “obsolete,” but now senior National Security Council officials say that the president is “100 percent committed” to NATO. Still, the matter of payment is sure to come up. The president has also persistently pushed for member countries to shoulder their fair share to the defense organization. Mr. Trump was expected to bring up the “Wales agreeement,” that NATO countries need to move to a 2 percent GDP defense spending goal.

As Mr. Trump and Stoltenberg were meeting, a U.N. resolution calling for an investigation into the Syria chemical attack last week failed after Russia used its veto.

