Do Americans think President Trump is doing a good job?

As President Trump approaches the end of his first 100 days in office — a milestone that will occur later this month — how do Americans rate his performance on the job?

Not particularly well, according to a spate of recent polls that show the president’s approval ratings underwater — though just how far underwater they are depends on which survey you consult.

Play Video CBSN Poll: Americans approve of Trump’s strike in Syria CBS News elections directory Anthony Salvanto discusses the latest CBS News poll after President Trump’s attack on a Syrian air base.

A CBS News poll released Sunday found that 43 percent of Americans approve of the job Mr. Trump is doing as president, while 49 percent disapprove – a net disapproval of six percent.

Those findings were echoed by an Economist/YouGov poll released Wednesday.. In that survey, 43 percent of registered voters nationwide said they approve of Mr. Trump’s job performance, while 52 percent said they disapprove – a net disapproval of nine percent.

Mr. Trump fared even worse in a Gallup poll released Monday that showed only 40 percent of Americans approve of the job he’s doing, while 54 percent disapprove — a net disapproval of 14 percent.

Play Video CBSN Trump speaks after cruise missile launch President Trump addressed the nation shortly after the U.S. launched a cruise missile strike against Syria. He is in Mar-a-Lago for a summit meet…

The polls were all conducted after Mr. Trump announced last Thursday that the U.S. military launched airstrikes in Syria as retaliation for the Syrian regime’s apparent use of chemical weapons. That action enjoyed majority support, according to several of the surveys mentioned above. Fifty-seven percent of Americans backed the U.S. airstrikes in the CBS poll, while 54 percent of registered voters in the Economist poll supported the U.S. military action.

The CBS poll, which surveyed 1,006 Americans between April 7 and 9, has a margin of error of plus or minus four percent. The Economist poll surveyed 1,330 registered voters on April 10 and 11, and it has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.2 percent. The Gallup poll surveyed 1,500 Americans between April 8 and 10, and it has a margin of error of plus or minus three percent.