Charlie Murphy, comedian and brother of Eddie, dies at 57

Last Updated Apr 12, 2017 2:46 PM EDT
Comedian Charlie Murphy has passed away at 57, reports the Associated Press.
The actor was also the older brother of Eddie Murphy. Murphy died Wednesday in New York of leukemia, according to his representative, Domenick Nati.
Murphy made his feature film debut in “Harlem Nights” with his brother Eddie in 1989 and had various roles in films like “Night at the Museum” and several TV shows. He also had his own comedy special called “Charlie Murphy: I Will Not Apologize,” which was released in 2010. He most recently acted as Marshal Williams in the Starz show “Power.”
Murphy was perhaps best known for his skits involving a fictionalized Rick James character on “Chappelle’s Show.” He often worked closely with his brother, co-writing and acting in Eddie’s projects.
He is survived by their three children. Murphy’s wife Tisha Taylor Murphy also died after battling cancer in 2009.
Less than one day ago, Murphy wrote his last tweet. He wrote, “One to Sleep On: Release the past to rest as deeply as possible.”
Fellow artists paid tribute to Murphy on social media.
