“A Brand New Day” Brings Message To Community

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A brand new day is the phrase that kept being repeated at an event in the 800 block of North Germantown Rd.

It was in remembrance of one teen slain during a gang shooting two years ago.

Chief Fred Fletcher stated in a press conference 2 years ago, ” Sunday, a juvenile was shot and later died as a result of the injuries sustained.”

Two years ago to this day Brandon Williams found his younger brother, Kentrell Provens, gasping for air, saying that if he had come a few moments earlier he could have saved his brother’s life.

Yet in today’s event he wants the community to know how good his brother was.

Brandon Williams said, “From here on out it’s going to be nothing, but an event. This ain’t gone be no sad day at the tree, we mourn for him like naw, you know he was a good person, it’s a brand new day like he said.”

From grilling to a bouncy house to a game truck this event was to bring the community together with one goal in mind, which is to change the community.

“Stop the violence, let’s do better with our kids with the generation coming up,” said Theresa Provens.

Theresa Provens is the mother of Kentrell and says she hopes that she wants this event today to be remembered.

Not only to live on the memory of her son, but a beaconing call to others to come together and uplift their community.

” Us parents we’re hurting behind this, you know we are really really hurting behind this and this something that I have to live with for the rest of my life. You know there is not a day goes by that I don’t think about Kentrell, there is not a minute, you know I try not to, but I do, sometimes I laugh sometimes I cry,” said Provens.

ReRe Provens said, “Technically there is two sets of victims in every situation there is the victim who is no longer with us and the victim who gets put in the jail system, so both families lose, you know no family wins in either situation.”

” Y’all need to think about the choices ya’ll make, you are apart of your environment so your going to do what you think is cool around everybody, but at the same time think about yourself,” said Williams.

On May 16th Kentrell will be still graduating at Brainerd High School.

A seat with a cap and gown and stole will be there in remembrance.