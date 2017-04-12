Bannon's role in Trump's inner circle in jeopardy

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

WASHINGTON — There’s been something of a Cold War inside the White House.

It appears President Trump is putting some distance between himself and his most controversial adviser, Steve Bannon.

Bannon is the former right-wing media executive who’s been the author of Mr. Trump’s darkest rhetoric.

Bannon, the president’s chief strategist, took a seat in the front row of Mr. Trump’s news conference Wednesday, but sources close to the president say Bannon’s role in Mr. Trump’s inner circle is in jeopardy.

From left, White House Senior Counselor for Economic Initiatives Dina Powell, President Trump’s White House Senior Adviser Steve Bannon, National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, and President Trump’s Chief of Staff Reince Priebus attend a news conference with Mr. Trump and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in the East Room at the White House, Wed., April 12, 2017, in Washington.

AP

“There’s a new political order that’s being formed,” Bannon said during the Conservative Political Action Conference earlier this year.

Clashes with Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and senior adviser, have angered Mr. Trump, as was evident in an interview Tuesday with the New York Post.

“Steve is a good guy, but I told them to straighten it out or I will,” Mr. Trump said, after ordering a Bannon-Kushner truce late last week.

Mr. Trump also tried to minimize Bannon’s influence.

Trump advisers Bannon and Kushner told to stop fighting

Play Video

CBS This Morning

Trump advisers Bannon and Kushner told to stop fighting

President Trump meets with top military leaders tonight. He’s already telling two other key advisers, Steve Bannon and Jared Kushner, to stop fig…

“I like Steve, but you have to remember he was not involved in my campaign until very late,” Mr. Trump said.

“I had already beaten all the senators and all the governors, and I didn’t know Steve,” the president said. “I’m my own strategist.”

In fact, Mr. Trump was well acquainted with Bannon before he became campaign CEO in August.

In rare appearance, Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon speaks at CPAC

Play Video

CBS This Morning

In rare appearance, Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon speaks at CPAC

President Trump speaks to the annual Conservative Political Action Conference Friday. On Thursday his chief strategist, Steve Bannon, who rarely …

Bannon interviewed candidate Trump on Breitbart News more than 10 times starting in November 2015.

All this comes amid another high-profile White House controversy concerning White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

“You had a, someone as despicable as Hitler who didn’t even sink to the — to using chemical weapons,” Spicer said Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Spicer tried to apologize for clumsily comparing Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad’s recent use of sarin nerve gas to Adolf Hitler’s actions during the Holocaust.

“To make a gaffe and a mistake like this is inexcusable and reprehensible,” Spicer said. “On a professional level it’s disappointing because I think I’ve let the president down.”

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Share:

Related Videos

2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
16-year-old shooting victim remembered
Read More»
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Hamilton County Commission discusses tax money spendings
Read More»
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
New City Council members bring hope and enthusiasm to the job.
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now