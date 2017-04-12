After travel ban, Malala Yousafzai suggests where “Trump needs to go”

Human rights activist Malala Yousafzai has some impressive credentials for her college applications. After surviving a Taliban attack, she became the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize. She also wrote a best-selling book and the audio version won a Grammy award.

She continues advocating education for women and girls worldwide, but the 19-year-old is still working to change the lives of others as she figures out her college plans for the fall.

Watch Norah O’Donnell’s conversation with Yousafzai around 8:30 a.m. ET on “CBS This Morning.”