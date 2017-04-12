16-year-old shooting victim remembered

DUNLAP, Tenn. (WDEF) — The family of the 16-year-old girl who was killed two weeks ago in Chattanooga is honoring her.

“She was a sweetie. She really truly was. She was always funny, being silly,” said Alicia Green, Glenda’s cousin.

Green and her daughter Stephanie Harvey remembered their cousin, 16-year-old Glenda Swafford.

Harvey thought of Glenda has a sister.

“We’ve always loved Glenda she has always been a huge part of our family,” Harvey said.

For three years Green had guardianship of Glenda.

“She wanted to go back home and try it again with her mom and there were some certain issues going on there so she left. And we had been looking for her. Last word we got she was coming home that evening up to Grundy to speak with her mom and then she was coming back here after she returned home,” Green said.

In the early morning hours of March 30, Glenda was killed in a shooting on Clio Avenue in Chattanooga. The suspect in her death is a 16-year-old boy.

“It breaks my heart because knowing a child took another child is devastating all the way around,” Green said.

Harvey admired the strength her cousin had.

“She wasn’t afraid. She wasn’t afraid to try new things. She wasn’t afraid to meet new people. She never see a stranger. She never saw the bad in anybody she always saw the good,” Harvey said.

Glenda’s family says there are a lot of unanswered questions surrounding her death, but they say one thing is clear.

“She didn’t deserve it. No child deserves this. No family deserves having to go through this. Nobody,” Harvey said.

And they will make it a priority to follow the court hearings.

“We will be there everyday in court to get justice for her,” Green said.

The 16-year-old homicide suspect is also accused of the attempted homicide of the Cody Nunley, the man Glenda was with.

The following day the same 16-year old was accused of trying to kill 31-year-old David Green.