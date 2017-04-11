Weather Update: Tuesday Night, April 11, 2017

4 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Staying Warm And Mainly Dry Through The Easter Weekend!

Expect lots of clouds through the night time with a few passing showers moving through.  It will stay mild overnight with lows in the upper 50’s.

Morning clouds will give way to more afternoon sunshine for Wednesday with highs back in the upper 70’s to around 80.  Fair and comfortable Wednesday night with lows in the low 50’s in many areas.

Mostly sunny and warm Thursday with highs 80-82 and lows in the mid to upper 50’s.

For Friday and the Easter weekend,  more warm and mainly dry weather ahead with some sunshine and highs 80-82 and overnight lows in the upper 50’s.

Scattered showers and storms may return from the West for the beginning of next week.

With the nice Spring weather,  the Pollen Count is almost 2000, extremely high and it may stay very high all week long and through the weekend!

Sunrise & Sunset: 7:15am & 8:10pm

Share:

Related Videos

2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Firefighters participate in advanced extrication course
Read More»
Chattanooga
3 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Sculpture Fields hopes to beautify Southside
Read More»
3 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Chattanooga sees increased demand for passport renewals
Read More»

Comment on this Story

  • CajunAggie

    Unless you admit to yourself that prohibition just doesn’t work, then the most dangerous public safety issue regarding cannabis is the black market. Decriminalization of the users without giving them a legal, regulated source is just crazy and does nothing to protect public safety. Anyone who wants to get cannabis now, pretty much can get it (including teenagers). And they are already driving around high. It’s not as if legalization is going to make that problem any worse, and in fact, traffic fatalities are down in Colorado since they legalized.

  • We2

    As tasteless as it was, they had no right to arrest him for expressing his Constitutionally protected freedom of speech. He has grounds for a lawsuit here!

  • party-defender-slayer

    In one of the above pictures. The white protester has the gorilla mask, and bananas, he is arrested. Thats fine by me. The black protester is doing something just a stupid, by holding a sign that says ” Black Live matter— All lives Don’t ” He is not arrested, and has made a equally racist statement.

  • Pingback: Weather Update: Monday Night, February 13, 2017 – TN Wire.com()

More News»
News 12 Now