Trump admin. decay, Russian relations and a school shooting

On Day 3 of his presidency, Donald Trump described his top advisors as “a team that gets along.” But just three months in, that team is showing signs of decay. Chief of staff Reince Priebus has ordered a face-to-face truce between Steve Bannon and Mr. Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner — both senior advisers to the president, and leaders of warring White House factions.

Hours ahead of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s arrival in Moscow, world leaders threatened new sanctions against Syria, as well as Russia for propping up Syria’s dictator Bashar al-Assad. Tillerson has given Russia a choice: let the Assad regime drag it down, or join the U.S. and its allies.

Following the U.S. missile strike on a Syrian airbase, relations between Washington and Moscow — Cold War foes of years gone by — are as chilly as they’ve been in many years. Can America’s new and largely untested chief diplomat make any headway?

San Bernardino, California, is grieving again, barely a year after a deadly terror attack. Police want to know why 53-year-old Cedric Anderson walked into a classroom full of special needs children yesterday and shot his estranged wife, Karen Smith, dead. The couple was married less than three months ago.

Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley, a mild-mannered Republican who was once a Baptist deacon, stepped down yesterday before a sex-tinged scandal swirling around him made it to the level of impeachment proceedings. “There have been times I have let you and our people down,” he said.

Could America’s flood insurance system be swamped? Premiums for millions of flood zone homeowners are set to rise, and those costs could multiply if lawmakers fail to shore up the federal National Flood Insurance Program, which is now in debt to the tune of $24 billion and set to expire this year.

