Today in Trump: April 11, 2017

The president meets with CEOs for a strategic and policy discussion, 10:45 a.m.

Tillerson in Italy and Moscow

Tillerson attends meeting on Syria with G7 countries; will hold press briefing with German Foreign Minister Gabriel before departing en route Moscow.

CBS News poll

CBS News releases new poll on U.S. action in Syria by President Trump. Fifty-seven percent of Americans approve of the airstrike against Syrian military targets — calling immoral the Syrian regime’s use of chemical weapons that led to the strike — but most are leery of any military involvement beyond airstrikes, a CBS News poll shows.

Trump’s team showing signs of decay involving key players

President Trump on the third day of his presidency said, “It’s a team. It’s a great team. It’s a team that gets along,” referring to his advisers. Now, nearly three months in, that team is showing signs of decay.

Gorsuch sworn in as Supreme Court justice

In remarks before Justice Anthony Kennedy administered the judicial oath to Gorsuch, Mr. Trump nodded to the idea some hold that “the most important thing a president does is appoint great people to the Supreme Court,” adding, “And I got it done in the first 100 days.”

What happened to Russia’s agreement to eradicate Syria’s chemical weapons?

Long before last week’s deadly chemical attack in Syria, the U.S. and Russia brokered a deal — in 2013 — requiring Syria to destroy its chemical weapons stockpiles. Last year, the organization overseeing the elimination process declared the job complete.

McCain wants Tillerson to challenge Putin’s Syria involvement on first trip to Moscow

Senator John McCain, R-Ariz., suggested that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson during his first diplomatic trip to Moscow should question Russian President Vladimir Putin about the Kremlin’s political alliance with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.