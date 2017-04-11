The Latest: Team CEO says explosives were hidden by hotel

Head coach Thomas Tuchel, center, is surrouned by players after the bus of Borussia Dortmund was damaged after an explosion before the Champions League quarterfinal soccer match against AS Monaco in Dortmund, western Germany, Tuesday, April 11, 2017. (Carsten Linhoff/dpa via AP)

(AP) — The Latest on the explosions near the bus carrying German soccer team Borussia Dortmund (all times local):

9:20 p.m.

The chief executive of German soccer team Borussia Dortmund says police informed him that the explosives that went off near the team bus were hidden by the exit of a hotel and detonated as the bus passed.

Dortmund Chief Executive Officer Hans-Joachim Watzke said in a video on the team’s website that the team “is totally shocked” by the explosions that damaged the bus and injured defender Marc Bartra.

The explosions happened as Borussia Dortmund was leaving the L’Arrivee Hotel and Spa for a match against Monaco.

The Champions League game was postponed until Wednesday.

Watzke says: “It’s our task now to digest this somehow because it’s only 24 hours before we have to play. That’s our job.”

___

9:05 p.m.

The chief executive of a German soccer team Borussia Dortmund says player Marc Bartra was injured on the arm and hand when three explosions went off near the team bus.

Dortmund Chief Executive Hans-Joachim Watzke said the injuries to the Spanish defender Tuesday night are “nothing life-threatening.”

Dortmund police spokeswoman Nina Vogt says investigators do not yet know the source of the explosions that went off as the team was preparing to leave their hotel for a match against Monaco.

___

8:50 p.m.

Borussia Dortmund says defender Marc Bartra was injured when three explosions went off near the team bus and is being treated at a hospital.

The team tweeted the news after its Champions League quarterfinal first leg game against Monaco was called off because of the explosions as the players were leaving their hotel for the match at 7 p.m. local time (1700GMT.)

The team did not provide any details about Bartra’s condition.

A spokesman at the already crowded stadium informed fans of the cancellation, saying that “there is no reason for panic here at the stadium.”

Dortmund recommended that fans stay in the stadium and remain calm to facilitate an “orderly departure.” The club thanked supporters of opponent Monaco for their “patience and understanding” and for chanting “Dortmund! Dortmund!” when the reason for the postponement was announced

___

8:30 p.m.

Local police say a player for German soccer team Borussia Dortmund was injured following explosions near the team bus ahead of the Champions League quarterfinal match against Monaco.

North Rhine-Westphalia police spokesman Gunnar Wortmann told The Associated Press Tuesday that there were “three explosions near the team bus as they left the hotel to go to the stadium” and that “there was one player injured inside and damage to a window.”

Dortmund said the player, reported in German media to be Spain’s Marc Bartra, was “in safety” and that “there is no danger in and around the stadium.”

In a statement, police say there was an explosion after 7 p.m. local time (1700 GMT).