Tennessee Valley Residents React to Video of Airline Passenger Removed from Plane

The treatment of a passenger on a United Airlines flight in Chicago, has prompted outrage and scorn on social media.

The passenger was dragged off an overbooked United Express flight at O’Hare International Airport.

Everyone who sees the video seems to have a strong opinion.

United Airlines wanted to get some of its employees to another station and asked 4 people to leave the over-booked flight. Three did, but David Dao, whose seat came up in a computer-generated lottery—refused.

That led to this embarrassing incident where a security officer dragged Dao from the plane.

Local reactions were animated.

WARREN JONES, ST. ELMO “They took his money, I mean they took his money he was there on the flight, I mean I don’t think they could do that to anybody and they should have just, raised the offer until somebody said that’s too sweet to, to uh to turn down. ”

The incident created a predictable backlash against United from passengers, some of whom could boycott the airline as the busy summer travel season is about to begin.

JAY GREEN, CHATTANOOGA ” The reality of flying as gotten to be uh, more and more inconvenient for the passenger, and I imagine this takes it to kind of a ridiculous extreme.”

United Airlines’ parent company CEO Oscar Munoz says the employees followed proper procedures in dealing with the situation. But the Chicago aviation department suspended the security officer who dragged the man from the plane.

ISABEL MCGRAW, CHATTANOOGA “I was shocked. Astounded. Horrified. What would you have done? I guess if I thought the police were coming I would have gotten up first and not get dragged off.”

The man forced from the plane, David Dao, is a Kentucky physician who was convicted more than a decade ago of felony charges involving the fraudulent prescribing of drugs. His license was restored in 2015.

Public opinion tended to be in his favor.

TONY SMITH, CHATTANOOGA “From what I understand the airlines in the country have gotten really in a bad state, and something needs to be corrected.”