Sergio Garcia on Masters victory: “I was just screaming”

Sergio Garcia was called the best golfer never to win a title, but that all changed Sunday in a dramatic finish at the Masters.

He joined “CBS This Morning” to talk about the putt that sent them into the playoff and what it felt like to win after so many years.

Garcia and fellow competitor and friend, Justin Rose, went into the 18th hole deadlocked.

“I was confident. I knew exactly what I wanted to do with the putt. I knew it was a quick putt. So I just need to get it going. I thought, OK. So just hit it right on the right edge. It’s going to break a little left and just put a good stroke on it, be confident. And I did. And unfortunately it went straight,” Garcia said of that crucial moment.

When both men missed their putts, they were sent into a sudden-death playoff that ended with Garcia winning the green jacket.

“I was just screaming. Yeah. Pretty much screaming if I remember correctly, I was screaming ‘yes’ in Spanish, ‘Si’ and ‘vamos’ but it was just constant screaming,” Garcia said of his winning moment.

He had finished in the top 10 at the tournament in Augusta three times before. He is now the third Spaniard to win the Masters.

“I think life has a purpose for all of us. And for me, it was mentally now. And I’m glad it was because of what all the things that happened throughout my career. I think I learned so much. And it helped me grow up not only as a golfer but as a person. I think it made this victory taste even better,” Garcia said of his win.

When asked about the Grand Slam, Garcia said, “You can’t win them all if you don’t win the first one.”

Traditionally, the winner chooses the menu for the champion’s dinner but Garcia would only reveal, “It’s going to be a Spanish dish. It’s going to be one of my favorite dishes in Spain.”

