School bus crash in Florida injures 7 students, 4 adults

Authorities in Florida are investigating a crash between a Sarasota County school bus and two other vehicles on Tuesday, CBS affiliate WTSP-TV reports.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the bus was carrying 12 students, an aide and the driver around 9:15 a.m.

A second vehicle attempting to turn left traveled into the oncoming path of the bus. The front of the car crashed into the front right side of the bus, which sent the bus into a traffic signal pole.

In a press conference Tuesday, a Sarasota County School spokesperson said that 16 people were injured. 11 of them were transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

The students aboard the bus were from Oak Park School, a school for students with special needs.

Seven students were reported to have non-life threatening injuries. The four other victims were adults.

Crews were working to remove the school bus and the power pole.