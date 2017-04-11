Report: Aspiring rapper racks up $465 seafood bill, attempts ocean getaway

An aspiring rapper allegedly amassed a roughly $465 seafood bill then ran into the ocean in a failed effort to make a getaway, the Australian Broadcasting Corp. reports.

A court in Queensland, Australia, heard the case in which 33-year-old Terry Peck, who goes by 2pec, is accused of downing two lobsters, a baby octopus and 17 oyster shooters — washed down with several beers — before allegedly fleeing the restaurant when he discovered how much it would cost him, the ABC reported.

He ran onto the beach and into the water, and unsuccessful attempts were made to lure him to shore. Two police arrested him after hopping on a lifeguard’s jet ski.

Peck said he departed the restaurant to help a friend who, according to him, was having a child on the beach. Peck said that he was arrested before finding his friend.

The ABC reports that Peck was on parole following his February release from prison.

Court hears 33yo Terry Peck racked up $621 restaurant bill before jumping into surf at Main Beach to evade capture. @abcgoldcoast pic.twitter.com/IgakCPBIBP — Tom Forbes (@tomforbesGC) April 10, 2017

A magistrate who granted Peck bail in the seafood escape case expressed disbelief when she found out the cost of his restaurant bill, which came to $621 in Australian money (about $465 US).

“Oh God! By himself?” Magistrate Joan White said, according to the ABC.

Peck was ordered to never go back to Omeros Bros Seafood Restaurant, although it’s unclear if he would, even if he could. He said the lobster was overcooked.

And that’s not all.

“There was oyster shell in the oyster [shot] and he said he was going to take off the bill,” Peck said, according to the ABC. “They should be apologizing to me for the shell … [and] the overpriced food.”

Man accused of skipping out on a $620 seafood restaurant bill says lobster was over cooked. @abcgoldcoast pic.twitter.com/EI4KmF8NoF — Tom Forbes (@tomforbesGC) April 10, 2017

Mark Hunnybun, the restaurant’s assistant manager, had a response to Peck’s criticism about the crustacean.

“We cook our lobsters perfectly here – we pride ourselves on cooking our lobsters perfectly,” he said, according to the ABC.

Halley Robertson, who represented Peck, said he has an issue with alcohol.

“Alcohol is an issue for him and it is something he needs to address,” she said about her client.