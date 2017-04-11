Putin compares Syrian chemical weapons to WMD in Iraq

Russia’s General Staff says the Syrian government is willing to let international experts to examine its military base for signs of chemical weapons.

Col. Gen. Sergei Rudskoy of the Russian General Staff said in televised remarks on Tuesday that the Syrian government is ready to let international experts to examine the base and that Russia will provide security for them.

The United States on Friday carried out an airstrike on the Shayrat air base which is believed to have been used for last week’s chemical weapons attack in the Idlib province. Moscow has dismissed suggestions that the Syrian government that it backs could be behind the attack in Idlib province.

Meanwhile, President Vladimir Putin says Russia will appeal to the United Nations to investigate the chemical attack.

Speaking with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Putin told reporters on Tuesday that Russia would appeal to a U.N. agency in the Hague, urging it to hold an official probe.

Putin also said Russia has received intelligence about planned “provocations” using chemical weapons that would put the blame on the Syrian government.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrived in Moscow Tuesday for a meetings with Russian officials, his first trip to Russia since taking office.