Motive remains unclear after deadly school shooting

San Bernardino, California, is grieving again, a little more than a year after a deadly terror attack. Police want to know why 53-year-old Cedric Anderson walked into a classroom full of special needs children Monday and shot his estranged wife, Karen Smith, dead. The couple was married less than three months ago, reports CBS News correspondent John Blackstone.

He also shot a 9-year-old and killed another student at North Park Elementary School before turning the gun on himself. Police said the students were shot by accident.

The shots were fired shortly before 10:30 a.m. Monday morning. Authorities scrambled to secure the area, as they quickly evacuated some 500 students and discovered two of them had been shot.

“We have two victims out here, both with severe trauma. … Second victim has a chest wound but is talking,” police said over radio.

Police said Anderson entered his wife’s classroom.

“It is my understanding he entered the office and he had simply said that he was there to drop something off with his wife,” police chief Jarrod Burguan said.

According to authorities, Smith was his target. He aimed a revolver at the 53-year-old and killed her. Also shot were two students standing behind her. Worried parents waited for hours to be reunited with their children who were transported to a nearby campus.

“We’re just happy our baby’s home. And our prayers go out to everyone who’s affected,” Gladis de la Cruz said.



Eight-year-old Jonathan Martinez was air-lifted to a hospital where he died of his injuries. An unidentified 9-year-old boy remains hospitalized in stable condition. The class had 15 students from first through fourth grade.

“I saw blood across the room,” one 7-year-old said. “I ran as fast as I can.”

Teaching assistant Joshlyn Kelly was there in the class.

“The gun was already out by the time any of us looked up,” Kelly said.

Police said Anderson then killed himself.

“I am told he does have a criminal history that has to do with weapons charges, domestic violence past, as well as possible drug charges in there, as well,” Burguan said.

Anderson and Smith were married in late January, but police say they were recently estranged. Anderson praised his wife on Facebook less than two months ago.

“We do not know the reason they were estranged yet. That will be part of the investigation,” Burguan said.

Smith’s pastor said she was a compassionate and talented teacher who had a heart for children. Meanwhile, the school district said crisis counselors will be available Tuesday for families, students and staff.