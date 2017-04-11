Mocs Golf Team Finishes Third at Ryman Hospitality Intercollegiate

(gomocs.com) CHATTANOOGA—The Chattanooga Mocs men’s golf team shot the third-best score of the day to finish third at the Ryman Hospitality Intercollegiate. Today’s 291, the sixth-lowest of the 42 turned in over three rounds, provided the Mocs with an 892 total.

Wes Gosselin and Etienne Brault shot matching 70s to lead the way in round three. Brooks Thomas and Stuart Thomas, no relation, added 75 and 76, respectively. Andrew Weathers had the drop score with an 81.

Gosselin claimed his third top 10 of the spring semester tying for sixth at 4-over 217. Brault joined him tying for 10th at 221. B. Thomas was two behind him tied for 17th at 223.

Phillip Hickam played as an individual giving the Mocs four in the top 20 tying for 17th. He carded rounds of 75, 75 and 73 today for a total of 223.

Host Lipscomb was the winner by three over No. 22 Ole Miss. The Mocs followed with Western Kentucky six strokes behind in fourth. The Rebel’s Braden Thornberry ran away with medalist at 14 under, 13 ahead of runner-up Dawson Armstrong from Lipscomb.