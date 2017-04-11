Melania Trump's appearances as first lady

Trump has said she wants to keep living in New York’s Trump Tower until her son Barron Trump, 11, finishes the school year. She is the only first lady who has not lived in the White House besides Anna Harrison, who was too ill to move to the White House with her husband in 1841.

The decision prompted a petition urging Trump to move to the White House or pay for security costs at Trump Tower.

A statement from one of Trump’s aides said she will be “settling in to the White House at the end of the school year.”