Leon Panetta on Russia's next steps in Syria, N. Korea threat

April 11, 2017, 8:03 AM | Leon Panetta was a former White House chief of staff under President Clinton, CIA director when Osama bin Laden was killed, and Defense secretary under President Obama. Panetta, now the president and co-founder of the Panetta Institute for Public Policy, joins “CBS This Morning” from Nashville to discuss the “fundamental” choice Russia needs to make in dealing with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s regime, and the red lines for North Korea.