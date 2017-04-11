J. Geils, '80s guitarist, dead at 71

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

J. Geils of the J. Geils Band performs at Fenway Park on August 14, 2010 in Boston, Mass.

Getty

GROTON, Mass. — John Warren Geils, the founder and lead guitarist of the J. Geils Band, has died, CBS Boston reports.

His body was found at his home in Groton on Tuesday. He was 71 years old.

Notable deaths in 2017

53 Photos

Notable deaths in 2017

A look back at the esteemed personalities who left us this year, who’d touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity

The Groton Police Department said it’s investigating the death, as is standard procedure in all unattended deaths. Foul play is not suspected at this time.  A preliminary investigation indicates that Geils died of natural causes, the police department said in a statement.

Geils studied mechanical engineering at Worcester Polytechnic Institute and formed the band that gained national fame with hits like “Centerfold,” “Freeze Frame” and others that climbed the charts in the 1980s.

No other details about his death were made available except that a preliminary investigation Geils died of natural causes.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Share:

Related Videos

3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
TDOT worker injured in I-24 crash
Read More»
3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Mocs Resurrecting Fullback Position This Spring
Read More»
Chattanooga; Lookouts
22 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Lookouts Rally From 5-0 Deficit to Beat Mobile 7-6
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now