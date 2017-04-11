J. Geils, '80s guitarist, dead at 71

GROTON, Mass. — John Warren Geils, the founder and lead guitarist of the J. Geils Band, has died, CBS Boston reports.

His body was found at his home in Groton on Tuesday. He was 71 years old.

The Groton Police Department said it’s investigating the death, as is standard procedure in all unattended deaths. Foul play is not suspected at this time. A preliminary investigation indicates that Geils died of natural causes, the police department said in a statement.

Geils studied mechanical engineering at Worcester Polytechnic Institute and formed the band that gained national fame with hits like “Centerfold,” “Freeze Frame” and others that climbed the charts in the 1980s.

