GOP Congressman calls for “new speaker” unless Ryan changes course

One of the most outspoken Republican congressmen on Capitol Hill is calling for a “direction” from House Speaker Paul Ryan – or, failing that, a new speaker.

“We need either a change in direction from this speaker, or we need a new speaker,” Rep. Justin Amash, R-Michigan, said to a town hall crowd on Monday, according to CNN.

Amash, a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, has already developed a reputation as a thorn in the side of President Donald Trump and Ryan. A fierce critic of the GOP’s planned Obamacare replacement, Amash went so far as to pick a fight with Mr. Trump on Twitter over the legislation.

It didn’t take long for the swamp to drain @realDonaldTrump. No shame, Mr. President. Almost everyone succumbs to the D.C. Establishment. https://t.co/9bDo8yzH7I — Justin Amash (@justinamash) March 30, 2017

Amash is currently barnstorming his district in Western Michigan, and taking shots at Ryan and Mr. Trump at seemingly every opportunity, according to CNN.

“When we go home for the weekend, they give us a set of talking points. They say ‘here are your talking points’” Amash said Monday, holding up a sheet of paper. “That’s not the way you’re supposed to represent a community.”

At another point during the town hall, Amash suggested that Republicans would have been better off under Speaker John Boehner during the health care fight. Boehner, seen as a more moderate Republican, stepped down in part due to tensions with the Freedom Caucus.

Amash plans on holding two more town halls this week at a time when many Republican legislators are trying to avoid them. His call for Ryan’s possible removal hasn’t yet attracted much support from his Republican colleagues, however, with Freedom Caucus chair Rep. Mark Meadows pledging to work with “the current speaker” late last month.