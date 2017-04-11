Five easy recipes for Easter

Hosting family or friends for Easter? These five simple recipes from Chowhound will take you from brunch to dessert.

Brunch: French Ham and Cheese Quick Bread

This easy recipe makes a beautiful brunch when served with Chowhound’s Butter Lettuce and Pumpkin Seed Salad.

Appetizer: Smoked Salmon with Caviar on Cucumber

Via Chowhound

The best part about this recipe is that all the elements can be made ahead, refrigerated, and then assembled right before guests arrive.

Main meal: Honey-Mustard Glazed Ham

A holiday staple with just five ingredients? Count us in!

Side: Perfect Roast Potatoes

This side will only take five minutes of prep time so you can enjoy your guests as it bakes.

Via Chowhound

Dessert: Easy Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting

Chowhound’s Cardamom-Spiced Carrot Cake with Whipped Cream-Cheese Frosting might be calling your name, but if you don’t have time for a complicated baking endeavor, try this easier version.