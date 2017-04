April 11, 2017, 7:00 AM | San Bernardino is rocked again by violence, as an 8-year-old boy and his teacher are killed in an elementary school shooting. Also, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson heads to Moscow after saying Russia has failed its responsibilities in Syria. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds. Get the Eye Opener delivered straight to your inbox.