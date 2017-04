CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Runoff elections in Chattanooga for District 7 and District 9 were tonight, April 11th.

Results show that both incumbents in the election have lost their seats on the Chattanooga City Council.

District 7’s Chris M. Anderson will be replaced by Erskine Oglesby, Jr. with a final vote of 740-628.

District 9’s Yusuf A. Hakeem will be replaced by Demetrus Coonrod with a final vote of 700-467