Cespedes hits 3 homers in first 5 innings vs Phillies

New York Mets’ Yoenis Cespedes follows through on a three-run home run off Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Clay Buchholz during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 11, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)

(AP) — Mets slugger Yoenis Cespedes has three homers in five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Cespedes fell down on a wild swing on the first pitch he saw, then hit a three-run homer to straightaway center field off Clay Buchholz in the first inning. He connected to deep left in the fourth off reliever Adam Morgan and drove another one way out to left in the fifth against Morgan.

Cespedes hit three homers once before, at Colorado on Aug. 21, 2015.

He entered with one homer in the first seven games.

___

