Applications now being accepted for NextLevel Chattanooga

Chattanooga, Tenn. (April 11, 2017)– NextLevel Chattanooga is now recruiting 15 local businesses for its 2017 StreetWise ‘MBA’™ class.

NextLevel Chattanooga is an innovative, seven-month program that provides business owners with the knowledge, know-how, and networks necessary to grow their businesses and create jobs. Small businesses that are located in the Greater Chattanooga area are eligible to participate if they meet the necessary criterion:

Generate revenues between $250,000 and $10,000,000 annually

Have been in business for at least three years

Have at least one employee besides the owner

Focused on informing action and achieving results, NextLevel Chattanooga supports small business owners as they each develop their own three-year Customized Strategic Growth Action Plan™. Delivered in an active and engaging format that includes peer-to-peer CEO mentoring sessions, the comprehensive StreetWise ‘MBA’™ curriculum includes topics vital to small business success, including financial management, marketing and sales, human resources tactics, business strategy development, and access to new capital and contracts.

In partnership with the Urban League of Greater Chattanooga and Interise and with strong local support from The Lyndhurst Foundation and The Benwood Foundation as the local sponsors NextLevel Chattanooga first launched the StreetWise ‘MBA’™ in 2015. Participating partners include Brightbridge, Inc., City of Chattanooga/Office of Multicultural Affairs and TN Small Business Development Center. Since its launch, 22 businesses have graduated from the program and are now on the fast track of taking their businesses to the next level. In fact, two businesses that have been recognized as Chattanooga’s Small Business of the Year are NextLevel Chattanooga graduates — Dish T’ Pass Cooking School & Catering Co. and Skye Strategies.

“NextLevel has been transformative for Skye Strategies by providing focused time for me to work on building my company and planning for growth,” says Jennifer Hoff, President and Founder. “The comprehensive curriculum covering all aspects of operations, financial planning, marketing, and growth strategies—combined with the supportive network of other CEOs working toward similar goals—is perfect for any entrepreneur who is serious about achieving growth and impact in their market sector.”

Applications for the next cohort are now available with the program beginning on Tuesday, May 9. The cost to enroll in NextLevel Chattanooga is $1,500 and $300 discount is offered to any business owner who enrolls by May 1.