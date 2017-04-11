Alabama GOP left to regroup after Gov. Bentley resignation

By KIM CHANDLER, ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE and JAY REEVES

Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama Republicans who pledged honest government have what might be their toughest job yet: picking up the pieces after a third top leader was run out of office in nine months.

Gov. Robert Bentley pleaded guilty to misdemeanor campaign finance charges and resigned Monday. His departure comes with the Republican House speaker and the state’s chief justice also ousted.

State Democrats say Republican corruption is spreading. But new Gov. Kay Ivey is promising honesty in office.

Bentley’s administration was engulfed for months by questions surrounding his alleged romance with a female aide nearly 30 years his junior.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)