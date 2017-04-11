“48 Hours” to go inside real-life NCIS investigations in a new series

CBS News will launch “48 Hours: NCIS,” a new, six-part series that will give viewers unprecedented access to some of the biggest cases handled by the real-life Naval Criminal Investigative Service, on Tuesday, April 25 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

“48 Hours: NCIS” will introduce the agents that have worked on some of the agency’s most significant investigations, who reveal, step-by-step, how they track killers, crack fraud cases, and how they hunt terrorists using street smarts and technology.

Narrated by Rocky Carroll, star of CBS’ “NCIS,” the new series will explore the kinds of difficult cases that have inspired CBS Entertainment’s successful primetime series “NCIS,” the No. 1 drama on television, “NCIS: Los Angeles” and “NCIS: New Orleans.”

“The range of the real-life NCIS missions is quite extraordinary,” said senior executive producer Susan Zirinsky. “Those missions featured in ‘48 Hours: NCIS’ will be told by those who know the cases best — the agents and in their own words. Viewers will also experience the wide range of emotions the agents feel when working these cases. They told us that ‘every crime is a tragedy. It involves parents, sisters, brothers, husbands … we work for them too. We feel it very personally.’”

CBS/Monty Brinton

The United States Naval Criminal Investigative Service has just celebrated its 50th anniversary and is responsible for investigating felony crime, preventing terrorism and protecting secrets for the Marine Corps and the Navy. The agency operates from more than 140 locations around the world and aboard every aircraft carrier and big-deck amphibious assault ship at sea, according to the agency. “We take care of each other,” said a longtime NCIS agent.

“For the first time, viewers will get to know these agents, who, sometimes, chase clues for a decade or more seeking justice. These are the cases they can’t forget,” Zirinsky said. “For them, the stakes couldn’t be higher.”