Weather Update: Monday Morning, April 10, 2017

4 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Above average temperatures ahead with minimal rain chances.

Fair skies expected thru Monday morning, with  lows in the upper 40’s – mid 50’s.

Monday afternoon: Mostly sunny skies for today with just a few passing clouds. Highs nearing 80° with a light south breeze during the afternoon. A gorgeous day !

For Tonight: Partly cloudy & mild. Lows near 55.

Tuesday: More clouds around for the afternoon, with a few showers possible late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

Temperatures remain above average through the week.

More sunshine late week and into early next weekend.

Sunrise & Sunset: 7:15am & 8:10pm

Share:

Related Videos

7 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Firefighters participate in advanced extrication course
Read More»
Chattanooga
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
Sculpture Fields hopes to beautify Southside
Read More»
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
Chattanooga sees increased demand for passport renewals
Read More»

Comment on this Story

  • CajunAggie

    Unless you admit to yourself that prohibition just doesn’t work, then the most dangerous public safety issue regarding cannabis is the black market. Decriminalization of the users without giving them a legal, regulated source is just crazy and does nothing to protect public safety. Anyone who wants to get cannabis now, pretty much can get it (including teenagers). And they are already driving around high. It’s not as if legalization is going to make that problem any worse, and in fact, traffic fatalities are down in Colorado since they legalized.

  • We2

    As tasteless as it was, they had no right to arrest him for expressing his Constitutionally protected freedom of speech. He has grounds for a lawsuit here!

  • party-defender-slayer

    In one of the above pictures. The white protester has the gorilla mask, and bananas, he is arrested. Thats fine by me. The black protester is doing something just a stupid, by holding a sign that says ” Black Live matter— All lives Don’t ” He is not arrested, and has made a equally racist statement.

  • Pingback: Weather Update: Monday Night, February 13, 2017 – TN Wire.com()

More News»
News 12 Now