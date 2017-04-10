Weather Update: Monday Morning, April 10, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Above average temperatures ahead with minimal rain chances.
Fair skies expected thru Monday morning, with lows in the upper 40’s – mid 50’s.
Monday afternoon: Mostly sunny skies for today with just a few passing clouds. Highs nearing 80° with a light south breeze during the afternoon. A gorgeous day !
For Tonight: Partly cloudy & mild. Lows near 55.
Tuesday: More clouds around for the afternoon, with a few showers possible late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.
Temperatures remain above average through the week.
More sunshine late week and into early next weekend.
Sunrise & Sunset: 7:15am & 8:10pm
