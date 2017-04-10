Today in Trump: April 10, 2017

Today’s Latest News on Trump Administration

CBS News poll

CBS News releases new poll on U.S. action in Syria by President Trump.

Gorsuch to be sworn in

Gorsuch sworn in as Supreme Court justice; Trump attends; Kennedy administers oath, 9a

McFarland to leave White House, become U.S. ambassador to Singapore



President Donald Trump’s deputy national security adviser, K.T. McFarland, is leaving the White House and will be nominated to become U.S. ambassador to Singapore, according to a source close to the situation.

Haley: “In no way do we see peace” with Assad in power

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said peace is “in no way” possible with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in power, after last week’s deadly chemical attack that prompted a U.S. strike on a Syrian air base.

John Dickerson’s notebook: Partisanship claims another institution

Veterans of the United States Senate I talked to this week describe the decline of the institution like the slow fade of a neighborhood restaurant. First the owner died, then the food got bland, and then they stopped serving brunch. By the time the place closed, no one was surprised.

Tillerson blames Russia’s “failure” in Syria for killings

The U.S. has no evidence that Russia was involved in last week’s fatal sarin gas attack in Syria, but Russia’s “failure” allowed the deaths of innocent people, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said, ahead of his visit to Moscow.

McCain says administration rhetoric “partially to blame” for chemical attack in Syria

Sen. John McCain, R-Arizona, said comments made by people in President Trump’s administration are “partially to blame” for encouraging Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s apparent use of chemical weapons on his people last week.