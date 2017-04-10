Report: Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk welcome baby girl

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk look on prior to the Men’s Singles Final match between Andy Murray of Great Britain and Milos Raonic of Canada on day thirteen of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2016 in London, England.

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have reportedly welcomed their baby girl. 

Though Shayk has remained mum about any baby news on social media, posting throwback modeling shots instead of family photos, People reports that the couple had a daughter two weeks ago. 

Shayk and Cooper’s baby is the first child for both the Russian model, 31, and the “American Hustle” actor, 42, who have been dating since spring 2015. 

Shayk strutted the catwalk with her baby bump at the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion show; she was spotted shortly thereafter sporting a giant emerald and diamond sparkler on her ring finger. 

