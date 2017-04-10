Police: Suspect dumped his drugs and gun in a McDonald’s bathroom

EAST RIDGE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Last Thursday, Chattanooga Police were checking out a hit and run suspect vehicle when a suspect ran.

East Ridge Police found the suspect inside a McDonald’s, with an empty backpack.

But a check of the restaurant security video shows the backpack was full when he went into the bathroom.

They say a search found a large box holding a loaded and chambered .45 handgun, 2.3 ounces of marijuana, multiple xanax and MDMA tablets plus $600 in cash.

They charged Marquelle Alexander Rhoades with multiple drug charges and possession of a firearm.