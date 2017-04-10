Police: Former Braves player Otis Nixon is missing

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: ,

WOODSTOCK, Ga. (AP) – Police in Georgia are looking for former Atlanta Braves player Otis Nixon, who disappeared over the weekend.

In a Facebook post, the Woodstock Police Department says Nixon, who’s 58, was last seen leaving his home Saturday morning in a gray Range Rover. Police say he was on his way to a local golf course but never arrived.

Nixon was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt, black sweatpants, and a black baseball cap, with black Adidas shoes with white stripes.

Nixon was an outfielder for the Braves and in 1991 was suspended for 60 days after testing positive for cocaine.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Share:

Related Videos

2 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
The Braves take the field at new home
Read More»
9 months ago
0 Comments for this article
JOE FRUGAL: Up to 60% Off During MLB Shop Clearance Sale
Read More»
JOE FRUGAL: Save Up To 50% On Atlanta Braves Tickets in September
2 years ago
0 Comments for this article
JOE FRUGAL: Save Up To 50% On Atlanta Braves Tickets in September
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now