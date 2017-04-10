Oops: Dad, daughter doused with trailer full of manure after accident

The Saturday, April 8, 2017 photo provided by the police in Dachau shows a convertible car that was hit by a flush of liquid manure in Altomuenster near Munich, southern Germany.

BERLIN — One can only imagine the expletives uttered by a Bavarian driver and his teenage daughter after a farmer accidentally filled their convertible with a trailer full of manure.

German police say the incident happened Saturday near the town of Altomuenster, about 19 miles northwest of Munich.

The 52-year-old father and his 14-year-old daughter were parked by the roadside when a tractor pulling a trailer of liquid manure swung in their direction.

The maneuver sent the entire load pouring into their Renault convertible, covering the occupants from head to toe with slurry.

In a statement Monday, police said the car is likely a write-off.

On the upside, they noted: “nobody was injured.”

© 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

