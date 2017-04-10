Mocs Golf Team in 4th Place at Ryman Hospitality Intercollegiate

(gomocs.com) CHATTANOOGA—The Chattanooga Mocs men’s golf team battled gusty conditions shooting 601 over 36 holes of the Ryman Hospitality Intercollegiate. The Mocs began with 305 in the morning 18 before turning in 296 in the afternoon at Richland Country Club.

That places UTC six shots out of third where Western Kentucky sits at 595. Marshall and Mercer are tied for fifth at 602, just a solitary shot off the Mocs pace.

Wes Gosselin leads the Mocs with a 5-over 147.

Gosselin got off to a great start with an eagle on the first hole.

He got to four-under on the front nine before posting three consecutive double bogey’s.

Gosselin is in 12th place, one shot ahead of Brooks Thomas at 6 over. Etienne Brault is tied for 20th at 151.

The morning 305 included 74s from Gosselin and B. Thomas. Brault added 78 with Andrew Weathers turning in 79. The afternoon 296 was paced by Gosselin and Brault with 73s. B. Thomas shot a second 74 with Stuart Thomas chipping in 76.

Host Lipscomb is the leader at 6-over 574. Ole Miss is a stroke back in second at 575. The Rebels’ Braden Thornberry is the leader at 8-under 134.