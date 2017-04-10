Medical Examiner Report Released on HCSO Corrections Officer

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Medical Examiner’s Report on the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Officer who was fatally shot by Chattanooga Police has been released.

The report shows that Daniel Hendrix was shot in the back. Under probable cause of death it states gunshot wound of right upper back. A full autopsy will be completed.

Officials say in March, Hendrix was celebrating his birthday when he became enraged at two female friends, who were off duty Chattanooga police officers.

Police say when they arrived, Hendrix was armed and in the front yard. They shot him and he was taken to the hospital where he later died.

TBI is investigating this case.