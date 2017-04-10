Lookouts Rally From 5-0 Deficit to Beat Mobile 7-6

Chattanooga-(WDEF) The Chattanooga Lookouts fell behind 5-0 against Mobile on Monday night before coming back for a 7-6 victory.

BayBears Jose Briceno gave his team a 1-0 lead with a lead-off homer in the second.

Mobile got two runs in the second, one run in the third, and two more in the fourth to go up 5-0.

Engelb Vielma doubled home Chattanooga’s first run in the bottom of the fifth to make it 5-1.

BayBears Zach Houchins answered for Mobile with a lead-off homer in the sixth to make it 6-1.

Chattanooga collected three doubles in the bottom of the sixth inning that helped them score four runs to make it a 6-5 ballgame.

Then in the 8th inning, Nick Gordon singled home two runs to help lift the Lookouts to the 7-6 victory.

Chattanooga improves to 3-2 on the year. They head to Jacksonville on Wednesday.