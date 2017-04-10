Longoria breaks up Pineda’s perfect-game bid in 7th

New York Yankees starting pitcher Michael Pineda throws during the second inning of the baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium, Monday, April 10, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

(AP) — Tampa Bay’s Evan Longoria lined a double down the left-field line with two outs in the seventh inning, breaking up a perfect game bid by the Yankees’ Michael Pineda in New York’s home opener.

Pineda retired his first 20 batters Monday, starting 16 of them with strikes, before Longoria reached on a first-pitch hanging slider. Longoria tipped his helmet to Pineda after reaching second.

Pineda then fanned Brad Miller, his 11th strikeout of the afternoon.

The 28-year-old right-hander was 6-12 with a 4.82 ERA last year, the 68th-highest ERA among 74 qualifying pitchers in the major leagues. He struck out a team-high 207 and led the AL with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

New York took a 2-0 lead against Alex Cobb on Jacoby Ellsbury’s RBI double in the third and Aaron Judge’s home run in the fourth. Cobb beat Pineda in Florida last week.