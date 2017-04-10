Janet Jackson and husband split months after having baby

Janet Jackson and her husband, Wissam Al Mana, have split just three months after welcoming a child together.

A source told ET on Sunday that the couple have parted ways. Jackson and Al Mana married in 2012.

Jackson’s rep confirmed to ABC News “the two are not divorcing, but separating.”

ET obtained exclusive photos showing Al Mana outside his London home as his staffers brought in children’s toys and balloons. A source told ET that Al Mana and Jackson’s 3-month-old son, Eissa, was at Al Mana’s home to visit, though Jackson was nowhere to be seen. Additionally, the couple haven’t been seen together recently and the source told ET that Jackson has been spotted looking for houses around London.

Jackson announced last April that she was delaying her “Unbreakable” tour to plan a family with Al Mana. The singer, who was 49 at the time, said, “My husband and I are planning our family, so I’m going to have to delay the tour. Please, if you can, try to understand that it’s important that I do this now. I have to rest up; doctor’s orders. But I have not forgotten about you.”

In February, Jackson’s brother Jackie said on “Good Morning Britain” that the new family of three was “all good.”

“Everyone’s fine. Everyone’s great,” he said.