UPDATE: Shooting in Chattooga County involved fugitive

CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) – Several agencies, including Chattanooga Police were on the scene to assist in the investigation of a police involved shooting Monday afternoon, April 10th.

Walker County Sheriff and Chattooga County Sheriff tell media that the US Marshals were on the scene in order to arrest a fugitive.

The fugitive shot a fire arm that was obtained at the scene, before being shot and taken to the hospital by Life Force.

The fugitive is said to be in stable condition.

No information on the officer will be released at this time.

Update on Halls Valley Rd. shooting. A deputy (apparently Chattooga Deputy) was assisting a US Marshall in a… https://t.co/W4lHr5gpjx — LaFayetteUnderground (@LaFayetteLU) April 10, 2017

CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) -Multiple agencies are responding to what appears to have been a SWAT situation in North Georgia.

US marshals and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation joined local and state agencies to reports of an officer involved shooting in Trion, Georgia.

Life Force came to the scene on Halls Valley Spur and retrieved the individual that was shot.

Sources say the officer was not harmed.

News12’s Brian Didlake is at the scene now gathering more information.