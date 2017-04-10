Gas prices continue steep climb in the Tennessee Valley

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Gas prices are making up for lost time this spring.

For the second week in a row, they’ve taken a major jump.

Last week, prices in Chattanooga rose 5.8 cents a gallon according to the GasBuddy.com survey.

That pushes the average gallon to $2.10.

The national average also rose 5.7 cents.

“With all but two states seeing average gasoline prices rise over the last week, the jump at the pump has continued,” said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.com. “Over half of the nation’s 50 states saw prices rise by more than a nickel in the last week while five saw a jump of double digits.”

“While the continued increases are completely seasonal in nature, it’s not any easier for motorists to digest. Oil now stands $5 per barrel higher than just a few weeks ago and are the main culprit for rising gasoline prices. Many areas are also nearing completion of the transition to summer gasoline, and with it comes a complex list of various summer blends of gasoline that cause us to pay more each and every spring. In addition, with the situation in Syria, there is a rising risk of more heat between some of the world’s largest oil producers, causing concern in oil markets which could be a slight contribution to higher prices,” DeHaan added.

You can still find one last holdout to $2.00 gas at the Circle K on Signal Mountain Road and Mountain Creek.

The price is $1.95 this morning. Grab it while it lasts.

Otherwise, Athens, TN has one price at $2.04 (BP 524 TN) and several prices of $2.05 in Cleveland.

The cheapest gas in northwest Georgia today is $2.05 at the Costco off Cloud Spring Road.

Other than that, here is the best you’ll find.

$2.14 Dalton

$2.15 Ringgold

$2.15 Trenton

$2.15 Chatsworth

$2.17 Ft. Oglethorpe

$2.19 LaFayette