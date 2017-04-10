Former MLB star reported missing

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Police in Georgia are looking for former Atlanta Braves player Otis Nixon, who disappeared over the weekend.

In a Facebook post, the Woodstock Police Department says Nixon, who’s 58, was last seen leaving his home Saturday morning in a gray Range Rover. Police say he was on his way to a local golf course but never arrived.

Woodstock Police request the public’s assistance in locating Otis Nixon, black male, 58 years of age. He was last seen… Posted by Woodstock Police, GA on Sunday, April 9, 2017

Nixon was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt, black sweatpants, and a black baseball cap, with black Adidas shoes with white stripes.

Nixon was an outfielder for the Braves and in 1991 was suspended for 60 days after testing positive for cocaine.

The outfielder played in the Major Leagues from 1983 to 1999, spending the 1994 season in Boston.

A career .270 hitter, Nixon stole 620 bases in his career, ranking 16th on the all-time list.