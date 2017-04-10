Former Brave Otis Nixon has been found

WOODSTOCK, Ga. (AP) – The Latest on the search for former Atlanta Braves player Otis Nixon (all times local):

1:10 p.m.

Police in the greater Atlanta area say former Atlanta Braves player Otis Nixon, who went missing over the weekend, has been located.

Police spokeswoman Brittany Duncan in the metro Atlanta suburb of Woodstock said Monday afternoon that Nixon is safe, but had no other details on where he was found or the circumstances.

Duncan said there was no foul play involved and that police consider the case closed.

Duncan said Nixon’s girlfriend had reported him missing.

Woodstock police say Nixon, who’s 58, was last seen leaving home Saturday morning in a gray Range Rover. Police say he was on his way to a golf course where he had a tee time, but never arrived.

___

9:40 a.m.

Police say they don’t suspect foul play in the disappearance of former Atlanta Braves player Otis Nixon, who was last seen on Saturday.

Woodstock police Officer Brittany Duncan said Monday that detectives are following up on leads received overnight.

Duncan said Nixon’s girlfriend reported him missing.

Woodstock police say Nixon, who’s 58, was last seen leaving home Saturday morning in a gray Range Rover. Police say he was on his way to a golf course where he had a tee time but never arrived.

Nixon was an outfielder for the Braves and in 1991 was suspended for 60 days after testing positive for cocaine.

He played for nine teams in 17 major league seasons, with his best years coming in Atlanta. He had 1,379 hits and 620 stolen bases.