Embattled governor resigns amid sex scandal allegations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley announced his resignation Monday rather than face impeachment over allegations that he abused his powers to cover up an extramarital affair with a top aide.

“There have been times I have let you and our people down,” Bentley said Monday. “I’ve not always made the right choices or said the right things — while I’ve sometimes failed, I’ve always lived up to the high expectations the people place of the person who holds this esteemed office.”

“The consequences of my mistakes have been grievously unfair to you and my loyal staff, my cabinet and all of our agencies who have continued your exemplary service to our people … in the face of difficult circumstances,” Bentley continued.

“I can no longer allow my family, my dear friends, my dedicated staff and my Cabinet be subjected to the consequences my past actions have brought upon them,” he said. “The time has come for me to look at new ways to serve the people of our great state. I have decided that it’s time for me to step down as governor.”

“Thank you and goodbye — and I love this state with the bottom of my heart and the people who live here,” Bentley said.

Kay Ivey will be sworn in as the 54th governor of Alabama.

The mild-mannered 74-year-old Republican and one-time Baptist deacon was said to be at peace with the decision, according to a person who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to release the information.

Jail records show Bentley was booked on two misdemeanor charges that arose from the investigation of the alleged affair.

Attorneys went over the charges as a plea agreement was signed. Bentley told a judge in a hearing that he understood the charges.

The agreement specifies that Bentley must surrender campaign funds totaling $36,912 within a week and perform 100 hours of community service as a physician. He also cannot seek public office again.

The sex-tinged scandal gathered force over the past few days and legislators turned up the pressure by opening impeachment hearings Monday. Bentley had steadfastly refused to resign, even though it appeared he had practically no support in the GOP-controlled Legislature.

CBS affiliate WKRG captured video as the governor left the state Capitol on Monday and entering a black SUV.

Bentley’s resignation follows the ouster of former House Speaker Mike Hubbard, who left office in 2016 after being convicted on ethics charges, and former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore, who was suspended from his post last year over an order opposing same-sex marriage.

Bentley, a staunch family-values conservative who won two terms partly because of his reputation for moral rectitude, was first engulfed in scandal last year after recordings surfaced of him making sexually charged comments to 45-year-old political adviser Rebekah Caldwell Mason.

An investigative report prepared for the House Judiciary Committee and released last week said Bentley encouraged an “atmosphere of intimidation” to keep the story under wraps and directed law enforcement officers to track down and seize the recordings. The report portrayed the governor as paranoid and obsessed with trying to keep the relationship secret.

The committee on Monday started what was expected to be days of hearings.

Bentley lawyer Ross Garber had argued that impeachment should be reserved for only the “most grave misconduct,” noting that only two U.S. governors have been impeached since 1929, and both were indicted for serious felonies.

“It is not unusual for elected officials to have ethics and campaign finance issues. In fact, many governors face these things. It is very rare, though, for legislators to try to leverage those issues to impeach a governor. In fact, it is simply not done,” Garber told The Associated Press in an email.

Garber also represented former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, who in 2009 became the last U.S. governor to be impeached. He was removed from office, and is now serving a prison sentence, for conspiring to sell an appointment to President Obama’s vacant U.S. Senate seat.

The investigative report contained text messages that the governor sent to Mason. They were intercepted by Bentley’s then-wife, Dianne Bentley, who was able to read the messages because they also showed up on the governor’s state-issued iPad, which he had given her.

“I sure miss you. I need you. I want you. You are the only one,” one message read.

Dianne Bentley divorced her husband in 2015 after 50 years of marriage.

At one point, according to the investigative report, the governor sent the head of his security detail to fetch the recording from his son, Paul Bentley, who responded: “You ain’t getting it.”

The former first lady’s chief of staff also charged that Bentley threatened her job because he believed she had helped his wife make the recordings.

The Alabama Ethics Commission last week cited evidence that Bentley broke state ethics and campaign laws. The matter has been referred to prosecutors.

On Friday, the governor made a somber plea for forgiveness from the steps of the Alabama Capitol, acknowledging that he had let people down but promising that he had done nothing illegal or anything to merit his removal from office.

He has denied having a physical relationship with his former aide, though in some of the recordings he talked about the pleasure he got from fondling her breasts.

GOP leaders in the House and Senate have called on Bentley to resign, as has the Alabama Republican Party’s steering committee.

Two of Bentley’s predecessors in the past three decades have been convicted of crimes: Republican Guy Hunt in the 1990s, for misusing funds, and Democrat Don Siegelman, who was convicted of bribery in 2006.

